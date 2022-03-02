Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) to post $332.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.30 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,573,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

