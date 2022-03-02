Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HRZN stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

