Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will report sales of $638.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.00 million to $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $500.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

