Howard Albert Sells 60,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AGO traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 674,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

