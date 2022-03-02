Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

HUN stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.