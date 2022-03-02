Icahn Enterprises L.P. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -372.09%.
About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.