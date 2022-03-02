iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Shares Down 1.6%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.
