IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

IDBA stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

