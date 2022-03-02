ImageCash (IMGC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $7,048.02 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.95 or 0.06732461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.95 or 0.99923310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.