Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$3.90. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 69,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$547.19 million and a PE ratio of -29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 752,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$2,407,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,553,986 shares in the company, valued at C$49,772,755.20.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

