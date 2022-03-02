Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Independence by 64,960.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Independence by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

