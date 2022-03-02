Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Inhibrx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

INBX opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 231,936 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.