Innovate (VATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovate (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovate stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Innovate has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.83.

Get Innovate alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovate during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Innovate by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Innovate during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.