Inseego (LON:INSG) Shares Down 15.6%

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.13 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.13 ($0.39). 67,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 71,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.46).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.71. The firm has a market cap of £30.78 million and a PE ratio of 58.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £16,450 ($22,071.65). Also, insider Steven Wallace Cracknell bought 21,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,107.35 ($13,561.45). Insiders purchased 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,735 in the last ninety days.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

