Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Purchases 138,255 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,025. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,514,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

