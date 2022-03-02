Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Purchases 138,255 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.
Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,025. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.
CTKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.