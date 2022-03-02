Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,995.30).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,646.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,710.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

IMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.85) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

