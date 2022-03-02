Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,995.30).
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,646.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,710.98.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.
About IMI (Get Rating)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
