Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Sells 33,417 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGO traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. 674,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.