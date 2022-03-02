Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 14,299 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,096,590.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,905. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

