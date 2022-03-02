Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Sells 189,708 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Invesco stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 5,262,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

