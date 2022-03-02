Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 115,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.