Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 52,650 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,397,784 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,154,199 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 96.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

