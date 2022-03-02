Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Intapp worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

