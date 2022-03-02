InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,758.33.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:IHG opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

