International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) will report $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.