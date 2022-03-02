Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.
About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)
Further Reading
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.