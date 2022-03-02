Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.