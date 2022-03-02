Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

