Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

