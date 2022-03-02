Invesco Ltd. Acquires 81,275 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Armstrong World Industries worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

