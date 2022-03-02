Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

