Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 304,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.76% of Quanex Building Products worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanex Building Products (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.