Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Coursera worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,723,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 866,933 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,108 shares of company stock worth $3,901,776 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

