Invesco Ltd. Buys 10,034 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Novavax worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 102.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novavax by 173.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novavax by 177.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

