Invesco Ltd. Buys 543,098 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.54% of American Vanguard worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVD. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.