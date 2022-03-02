Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -749.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

