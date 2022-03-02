Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of LCI Industries worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,363,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

