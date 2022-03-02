Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Greif worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Greif by 42.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Greif by 132.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Greif by 78.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 49.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

