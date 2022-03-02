Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Mercury Systems worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Mercury Systems (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.