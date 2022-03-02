Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEP. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.