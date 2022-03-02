Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 45,883 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

