Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Paysafe worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 10.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

PSFE opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

