Invesco Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 207,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

