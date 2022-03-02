Invesco Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Colfax worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 114.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after buying an additional 422,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after acquiring an additional 379,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

