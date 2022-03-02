Invesco Ltd. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ares Management worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ares Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

