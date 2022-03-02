Invesco Ltd. Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,301 shares of company stock valued at $65,776,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.