Invesco Ltd. Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Pretium Resources worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 0.82. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

