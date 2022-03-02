Invesco Ltd. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.86% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

