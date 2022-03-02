Invesco Ltd. Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Alamo Group worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 267.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

