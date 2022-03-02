Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Doximity worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $59,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $4,074,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

DOCS stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,299.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

