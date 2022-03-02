Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period.

CII opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

